The holiday observed today often encourages moms and their children to connect, but for some local mothers and daughters, every day at work is already Mother’s Day.
Multi-generational groups of mothers, daughters and even granddaughters make up part of the workforce at both of Dubuque’s hospitals, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital.
While they may work in different departments in the health care facilities, the women describe a deep sense of connection — plus a healthy dose of fun — that comes from sharing a workplace with their mother or daughter.
Recommended for you
“Everybody feels like family at Mercy, but I have actual family here, too,” said Diane Birkel, 64, who works at MercyOne alongside her daughter and granddaughter. “I couldn’t picture myself working anyplace else.”
‘A family reunion’
Birkel, of Sherrill, Iowa, has worked at MercyOne for 35 years in a variety of roles. She currently works in the administrative department in patient access.
Her daughter Tammi Weimerskirch, 41, of St. Donatus, Iowa, has childhood memories of visiting MercyOne for Birkel’s office parties. At the time, she didn’t necessarily think she would work there one day, but this June will mark her 19th year at the hospital, where she works in human resources.
“I think it says a lot about Mercy that we all work here and enjoy it and consider everybody family,” Weimerskirch said.
Weimerskirch’s daughter and oldest child, Emma Breitbach, attended MercyOne Dubuque Child Development Center from about age 1 to 9, because her mother was working at the hospital throughout her childhood.
When Breitbach, now 19, began considering her future career, working with young children wasn’t in the picture. But things changed after she returned to the MercyOne child care center as an employee about two years ago.
“I started working at a different day care, but then these two wanted me to work at the day care here,” Breitbach said, gesturing to her mother and grandmother. “So I did, and that’s what made me switch to wanting to be a teacher.”
The Dubuque resident currently is studying elementary education at Northeast Iowa Community College, with plans to transfer to Clarke University to complete her degree.
In her role as child care assistant at the MercyOne child care center, she works alongside some of the staff who cared for her when she was a child. She also cares for two of her younger siblings who attend the child care center, 3-year-old Cash and 5-year-old Waylon.
On her breaks, Breitbach typically visits her grandmother and sometimes her mother.
“I love that Emma comes to see her grandma every day, and my co-workers know her very well,” Birkel said. “She’s almost like part of our department.”
In addition to the mother, daughter and grandmother, the MercyOne staff also includes more members of the family. Weimerskirch’s sister-in-law works in the child care center alongside Breitbach, and Birkel has several cousins who are employed or volunteer at the hospital.
“We could have a family reunion here,” Weimerskirch said wryly.
‘A source of comfort’
When Linda Abitz, 57, began working at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital 30 years ago, her youngest daughter, Jenna, was not yet born.
Now, 23-year-old Jenna Muchow is a nurse in the hospital’s Babka Surgery Center. Abitz, who currently works as a house supervisor at the hospital during off hours such as nights and weekends, says she is proud of her daughter.
“I’ve liked to watch her grow,” she said. “I watched her start off here as a (surgical) tech, and she earned her bachelor’s degree and is now a nurse in this department. … It’s a very proud moment.”
Muchow described Finley as “a second home” during her childhood.
“I had a Finley hospital blanket that I kept for years and years, and now when I’m up here and I see those blankets, it definitely brings back memories,” she said.
Muchow, of Galena, Ill., worked for two years as a surgical technician at Finley while pursuing her nursing degree at Clarke University. She graduated in 2022 and has worked as a nurse since then, completing pre- and post-operative tasks.
The mother and daughter don’t often cross paths at work, because Abitz works nights and weekends, while Muchow works during the daytime hours. But they do overlap on Monday evenings, and Abitz said she strives to provide encouragement and expertise to her daughter whenever it is needed.
“I’m very protective of her, and I’m glad she’s here because if she has a question or concern about something, she knows she can call me and run it by me,” Abitz said.
Muchow agreed that while she is comfortable working with all the house supervisors at Finley, she always feels at ease on Monday nights when her mother is a quick call away if problems arise.
“It’s a source of comfort,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.