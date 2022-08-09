Robert “Bob” H. Wahlert was known to always have a smile on his face.
He asked everyone he crossed paths with how they were doing, and he truly listened to their answers. Imbued with a sort of generational kindness, he did his best to make people feel heard.
“He got that from his father and his great-uncle, Harry,” said Mark Wahlert, Bob’s son. “He came from a heritage and a family where philanthropy and giving back has been a part of who we have always been.”
On Saturday, Aug. 6, Bob Wahlert died surrounded by his loved ones. He was 83.
Following his death, family and community members alike remember the local philanthropist for his kindness, generosity and humility.
“He was a very genuine, sincere person,” said Bill Biebuyck, vice president for institutional advancement at Clarke University, where Wahlert sat on the board for several years. “In addition to his own strong desire to help and improve other peoples’ lives, he was a strong proponent of encouraging others to do the same.”
Wahlert was born in Dubuque in 1939. He attended Loras Academy and received his bachelor’s degree in 1961 from the University of Iowa. He became executive vice president of Dubuque Packing Co., his family’s business, in 1973, and later operated the site as FDL Foods, Inc., until its sale in 1996.
He also served as a trustee and officer since the early 1970s for the Wahlert Foundation, a family-run organization that has donated more than $17 million to local schools, universities and nonprofits. Even after retiring, Wahlert remained involved in the foundation, as well as several other community boards.
“Bob was a good soul,” said Jim Collins, president of Loras College, which has received several grants from the Wahlert Foundation. “His legacy will be that of a great role model and leader, both in the way he conducted his affairs in business, but also in the way he gave back to the community.”
In addition to his philanthropic efforts, Wahlert was extremely dedicated to his family and his Catholic faith. He cared deeply for his wife, Donna, their five children and many grandchildren.
“Faith, family and community were probably his three pillars,” Mark Wahlert said. “And family always came first.”
Bob was an avid traveler, going all over the world with his wife or with his children. He visited China, Australia and New Zealand, as well as several trips to Europe. England was his favorite repeat destination.
He was a fan of classical music, theater productions and puzzles — known to do a crossword puzzle most days, usually in ink. Wahlert also loved to boat, having a “love affair” with going out on the Mississippi River, according to his son.
A lifelong member of St. Columbkille Catholic Church, he also was committed to his faith. He served as a Eucharistic minister and was a steadfast advocate for Catholic education.
“He believed in Catholic education and in education in general,” recalled Bob Noel, director of advancement at Holy Family Catholic Schools, which has benefited from consistent support from the Wahlert Foundation. “He wanted to give back to the community, and I think he enjoyed the fact that Wahlert (Catholic High School) was a family namesake.”
Echoed time and time again by those who knew him was the fact that Wahlert left an indelible mark on the city of Dubuque, one which will be felt for years to come.
“He loved a lot of people and was loved by a lot of people,” Mark Wahlert said. “He’s going to be missed not just by the family, but by the whole community.”
