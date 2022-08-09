Bob Wahlert
Robert "Bob" H. Wahlert with his wife, Donna.

 Contributed

Robert “Bob” H. Wahlert was known to always have a smile on his face.

He asked everyone he crossed paths with how they were doing, and he truly listened to their answers. Imbued with a sort of generational kindness, he did his best to make people feel heard.

A full obituary for Bob Wahlert will be published in Wednesday’s Telegraph Herald.

