Dubuque’s first city manager took the reins of municipal government 100 years ago this week.
Ossian E. Carr introduced a budget process to control government spending shortly after taking the city manager’s job in June 1920.
He had been the city manager of Springfield, Ohio, before arriving in Dubuque. He served in Dubuque until 1925, when he accepted an offer to become the city manager of Fort Worth, Texas.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on Carr’s arrival in its June 1, 1920, edition.
CITY MANAGER TAKES HOLDO.E. Carr became city manager of Dubuque this morning.
The oath of office was administered by Mayor James Alderson in the presence of Commissioner Louis Brede and City Engineer Walter Cullen in the mayor’s office. ...
Since his arrival in Dubuque last Friday evening, Mr. Carr has been making a study of conditions here. He has been informed by the members of the city commission of the importance of street and sewer projects that have been awaiting his attention. It is thought that much of the new manager’s time will be used in consideration of street and sewer improvements.
After a careful consideration of the list of appropriations made by the old council for the year 1920, several funds have been marked for cancellation and a budget system is being considered for Dubuque. Whether this will become a permanent institution Mr. Carr would not state, but said:
“In many instances, the budget system, properly handled, is the salvation of cities swamped in debt. If a certain amount is appropriated and those in charge are not permitted to expend more than their allotment, the budget is practical. If they spend regardless of the amount in the budget, it is no better than the old manner.”
Carr delivered his first speech in the city to the Kiwanis club meeting today, when he set forth his policies in running Dubuque on a sound business basis.
“I come here with no friends and no enemies, and I’m going to endeavor to give the city as fair and impartial an administration as it is possible for me to give,” Mr. Carr declared.
The dire straits of the city’s finances were deplored by the city manager.
“The June statement for the last three months shows the city’s resources dwindling rapidly,” he said.