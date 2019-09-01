The memories of Nazi-occupied Paris have flooded back to Jacqueline Winders in the past week.
Aug. 25 marked the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Paris from Nazi occupation in World War II. For Winders, that was the best day of her life.
“I remember when the French troops came,” she said. “We had gone through four years of deprivation, of being under the boot, and we were finally French again.”
But with those memories of happiness also came the memories of four years of fear, hunger and belittlement. Winders was 15 years old when German soldiers marched into Paris, and her teenage years would be dominated by the oppression imposed by Germany.
Sitting in her home in Dubuque recently, the now-94-year-old remembered those years that would haunt her forever.
“People asked me what I did as a teenager,” Winders said. “I didn’t have a teen age. That didn’t exist.”
Germany takes Paris
Germany took Paris on June 14, 1940. Winders remembers seeing the Nazi swastika hanging above the Arc de Triomphe and German soldiers marching down the Champs-Elysees.
It wasn’t long before severe rationing was imposed by the occupying Germans.
Limits were placed on gas, electricity, clothes and food. Winders recalls being granted one egg per month and seeing people waiting for hours in line at the local butcher.
“They would wait in line just so they could buy bones,” she said. “You could boil the bones and make soup.”
The rations made the winters in Paris particularly difficult. Limited coal and gas meant the heat rarely could be turned on, so Winders often had to wear a winter coat and gloves inside.
The resistance
The subjugation of their monuments and the treatment of the people angered many Parisians, including Winders. She always considered herself a staunch patriot, so she joined the French underground resistance to help in whatever way she could.
“You were young, and you had a cause and hated the Germans,” Winders said. “You do all sorts of stupid things and don’t think about it.”
During the occupation, Winders worked mostly as a propaganda writer for the French underground. Her main job was to write obituaries for French residents who were still alive but, since they collaborated with the Germans, were dead in the eyes of the French underground. The obituaries were mailed to their houses to inform them that the resistance knew of their treachery.
On many nights, often past curfew, Winders would sneak out into the city to deposit the obituaries into mailboxes.
“That was rather dangerous,” Winders said. “I was reckless.”
While many French openly worked to oppose the Germans in Paris, there were others who collaborated with them. For Winders, this made it hard to trust anyone, since she was unable to know who would go to the police.
“If you were trying to listen to the BBC on the radio, you had to be very careful that the neighbors didn’t hear it,” Winders said. “They could tell the Germans that you were listening to the BBC, and they would be there at 5 in the morning, banging on your door.”
Her worst memories are from the last four days before the city was liberated.
By that time, German soldiers were preparing to leave, and the French underground decided to take the fighting to the streets.
Winders recalled walking to and from work, crossing streets where tanks patrolled and resistance fighters threw Molotov cocktails from the rooftops.
“I was walking up the stairs of a church, and I heard bullets binging off the steps,” she said. “I ran up and hid behind a tree, and I had to laugh. What good was a little tree going to do?”
It was in those four days that Winders saw bodies strewn throughout the streets and buildings torn to pieces. The first three floors of her apartment complex were riddled with bullet holes, so everyone huddled together on the fourth floor.
Liberation and love
Then, the liberation came.
Parisians who had hidden their French flags for four years strung them out on their windowsills and cheered as Allied soldiers marched down the streets.
At 19, Jacqueline attended her first dance, where she met Eugene Winders, an American soldier from Dubuque who was serving as a medical supply sergeant in the Army. He had been sent to France shortly after D-Day.
“I met him at the dance, and he was at my door the next day,” Jacqueline said.
She would find him waiting outside her home on many mornings. Jacqueline described Eugene as friendly and outgoing.
Family approval was essential for the relationship’s success. Jacqueline’s mother was born and raised in England before she moved to France, so her and Eugene’s shared language allowed them to get along well.
“It wasn’t long before we decided to get married,” Jacqueline said.
After a wedding in Paris in 1945 and living a few years on the Champs-Elysees, Jacqueline and her husband decided to move to his hometown.
The process wasn’t simple.
Werner Hellmer, of Dubuque American Legion Post 6, said many war brides had to go through a rigorous background check before being admitted into the U.S.
“You had to get command approval and approval from immigration,” Hellmer said. “It wasn’t one of those things where you get married and then you’re back in the states.”
Jacqueline remembers riding the boat across the Atlantic ocean to meet back up with her husband in the U.S.
She was one of numerous war brides who made the trek in the years following World War II. About 700 war brides were on the boat that carried her, she recalled, and many of them didn’t know any English.
Jacqueline and Eugene shared a happy life in rural Dubuque. They raised three children. She taught French at Clarke University for 27 years, and he worked for Dubuque Packing Co. for 38.
They had a passion for traveling and would often embark on expansive road trips in the U.S. and abroad. On many occasions, Jacqueline returned to her home in Paris.
Eugene died in 2017 at the age of 96.
Jacqueline said recently that she had mostly moved on from those four years in Nazi-occupied France, but the recent 75th anniversary brought all those memories back.
They reminded her that at her core, no matter how many more decades she lives in the U.S., she always will be that French patriot, willing to fight for her country.
“You can take a lot if you still have your freedom,” she said. “When they take all your freedom, all your pride away, that is different.”