Nicole Thulen told attendees of a Dubuque fundraiser that Compass to Care’s ability to fund her family’s lodging in Iowa City was an incredible gift.
Her family, from Thomson, Ill., needed to stay with her daughter, Libby, who had been undergoing treatments following her cancer relapse. Libby died on June 26, 2021, at age 12.
“Because of that room, we were able to stay with her in the last days of her life,” Thulen said. “... If you remember nothing else I say today, remember that your support, Compass to Care’s support, really matters. The burden that takes off our families, what that does for your family when you’re going through mass chaos is unexplainable.”
Thulen shared her family’s story Wednesday during the annual breakfast fundraising event for Compass to Care: The Mike and Sandy Ernsdorff Childhood Cancer Foundation. About 150 people gathered at Grand River Center for the 10th annual event.
Michelle Ernsdorff-May, a Dubuque native and childhood cancer survivor, founded Compass to Care in 2010 to help cover travel and lodging expenses for children undergoing cancer treatments.
To date, she said, the organization has helped fund 4.47 million miles of travel for families related to their child’s cancer treatments.
“When I started this organization, really it was the Dubuque community that trusted me and believed in me and made the platform I stand on possible,” Ernsdorff-May said. “I am honored that you choose to give these kids hope.”
She also spoke about how Compass to Care dealt with rising costs in 2022 due to inflation.
“Families also had increasing needs,” she said. “We had to make a hard decision and stop accepting new families. We had to think about the 200 children we had in that moment and the longevity of the program. But we were able by the end of the year to get all the children off our waiting list, and we reopened applications this year.”
Thulen spoke about the essential nature of Compass to Care, which funded 51 nights of lodging for her family after Libby relapsed in 2021.
Libby initially was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in 2018 at age 9. Thulen said her daughter was hospitalized six times and had more than 150 clinic visits before taking her last chemotherapy pill in 2020.
“It was the middle of COVID, but we were celebrating,” she said.
However, the Thulen family found out Libby relapsed the following year after she began experiencing hip pain. Thulen said it was then that Compass to Care entered the family’s lives, helping cover costs of trips to Minneapolis so Libby could undergo a new therapy. The organization also provided a place to stay once Libby went back to University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital.
“On June 26, 2021, Libby won her battle,” Thulen said. “You might question why I say ‘won.’ It’s hard for me to say Libby ever lost a battle. She was such a genuine little person with an old, old soul. ... I ask you to remember to live every day of your life to the fullest, and love like Libby.”
