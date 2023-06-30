A trial date has been set for a man accused of attempted murder in connection with a Dubuque stabbing. 

Lorenzo C. Eggleston, 32, of Dubuque, is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with attempted murder, willful injury causing serious injury, going armed with intent, participation in a riot, unlawful assembly and assault with a dangerous weapon. He has pleaded not guilty. 

