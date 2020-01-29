MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Five entities recently were honored at the Maquoketa Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual winter gala.
The Future Focus Award, which recognizes businesses that have demonstrated a commitment to environmental sustainability, was awarded to RagaBabe, according to a press release.
The Above and Beyond Award was given to Stephanie Sagers. Recipients have assisted the chamber to make the community a better place to live, work and play, the release states.
Heather and Brandon Moore, of Moore Family Farms, received the Entrepreneur Award, which is presented to a chamber business owner who has demonstrated a strong work ethic and risk-taking.
The Executive Director’s Award was presented to Bruce Fisher. The award recognizes a chamber affiliate who contributes to the overall business success of the community and the chamber.
Kevin Burns received the President’s Award, which is presented to a civic leader who has contributed to the community and supported the chamber’s mission.