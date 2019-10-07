LANCASTER, Wis. -- A major road construction project in Lancaster is expected to be completed by the week before Thanksgiving, according to City Administrator David Carlson.
He provided the update on the U.S. 61 work to Common Council members recently.
The $6.1 million project, which kicked off in April, includes repaving U.S. 61 through Lancaster from West Cherry Street to City Limits Street along with the streets surrounding the courthouse.
As part of the update to the council, Council Member Rose Oliveto wanted to know why a flashing stop sign had been removed from the intersection of West Cherry and South Jefferson streets. Carlson said he was told by Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials that the intersection did not qualify for a flashing sign, so it was replaced when the street was rebuilt as part of the street work on the courthouse square.