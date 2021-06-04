One of Dubuque’s two municipal swimming pools received a major makeover 30 years ago.
Crews completed a $1.7 million renovation project at Flora Park Swimming Pool in June 1991. The renovated pool included two water slides, including one billed as the longest municipal water slide in the state.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the pool makeover in its June 2, 1991, edition.
OFFICIALS: 80,000 TO USE POOL
Flora Park Swimming Pool has come a long way, say Dubuque city leaders, who predicted Saturday’s grand opening to be the beginning of a summer of 80,000 patrons.
Paul E. Hoffmann, chairman of the Dubuque Park and Recreation Commission, said the pool drew 12,000 people in 1955, the first year it was opened. The new $1.7 million pool will surpass all attendance records with its two water slides, spray fountains and beautiful sunbathing areas, city leaders said.
“It’s 35 years, and it’s about time,” Mayor Jim Brady told about 100 people gathered outside the pool at 2525 Green St.
Brady said he remembers using the former Flora Park Pool when it opened in May 1955.
“I thought, ‘It’s about time the city got a second pool. What took them so long?’” Brady said.
He credited Dubuque citizens for passing bond issues during tough economic times when other cities tightened their budgets and cut out such things as pool projects. In March 1989, city voters approved borrowing $3.25 million to demolish the aging Municipal Pool and the Flora Park Pool and replace both with leisure pools.
The mayor also challenged the many youngsters in the crowd.
“Use this pool. Use it up,” he said. “And when you are done, return it (the pool) to the community.”
Elizabeth Stecki and her friend, Abby Krueger, both 9 years old, said they were glad to have a city pool open on the West Side of Dubuque. Flora pool was closed last summer for construction.
“It’s cool, and we can walk to get here. We went to Sutton last year,” said Stecki, referring to the new Nicholas J. Sutton Swimming Pool on the city’s North Side.
“This is neat,” Krueger said. “I like water slides, and this (pool) has two.”
The pool features Iowa’s longest municipal water slide, measuring 26 feet tall and 213 feet long. The other slide is 18 feet tall and 135 feet long.
Hoffmann and Brady were the first two to use the two slides.
Brady — as he did at the opening of the Sutton pool’s water slide a year ago — slid down dressed in a white sport coat, shirt, tie and red swimsuit. Hoffmann wore swim trunks and a T-shirt.
...
Admission is $1 for children and senior citizens, $2 for adults 16 and older and 50 cents for toddlers 3 and younger. Non-resident admission is $3 for adults and $2 for children.