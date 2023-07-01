April sentences and deferred judgments issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. The date listed is the date of the offense.
- David L. Droessler, 44; felon in possession of a firearm; Oct. 14; five-year suspended prison sentence, two to five years of probation, $1,025 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Everett E. Winfrey III, 35; eluding-injury, OWI, drugs or participating in a felony; Jan. 12; five-year suspended prison sentence, two to five years of probation, one year in a residential facility and $1,025 suspended fine.
- Tijen Anrak, 57; domestic assault; Sept. 26; deferred judgment, one year of probation and batterer program.
- Paulina Anturinbat, 24; assault; Feb. 11; 30-day suspended jail sentence and one year of probation.
- Eric M. Basten, 39; Nov. 13; assault causing injury; one-year suspended jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Benjamin T. Biver, 44; assault; Feb. 24; 30-day suspended jail sentence, $105 fine and one year of probation.
- Lori A. Bolsinger, 59; possession of a controlled substance; Aug. 6; 60-day suspended jail sentence, two years of probation and $430 fine.
- Tamia A. Costello, 21; assault causing injury; March 18; 30-day suspended jail sentence, one year of probation and $430 fine.
- Blake J. Drapeau, 31; assault; Feb. 16; 10-day jail sentence.
- Mustapha El Khayat, 36; assault; May 14, 2021; 30-day suspended jail sentence, two years of probation and $105 fine.
- Caleb M. Engler, 23; assault; July 31; one year of probation and $105 fine.
- Jeremy C. Fisher, 36; assault; April 11, 2021; 30-day suspended jail sentence and two years of probation.
- Jill D. Garcia, 36; domestic assault; Jan. 14; 30-day jail sentence with 28 days suspended, two years of probation and batterer program.
- Michael D. Harris, 39; controlled substance violation and possession of marijuana-second or subsequent offense; Jan. 31, 2022 and June 3, 2022; five-year suspended prison sentence, one-year suspended jail sentence, five years of probation, $430 fine, $1,025 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- John J. Keil Jr., 43; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; Aug. 27; 365-day jail sentence with 300 days suspended, $855 suspended fine and two years of probation.
- Michael J. Meyer, 36; domestic assault causing injury; Feb. 6; 365-day jail sentence with 363 days suspended, two years of probation, $430 fine and batterer program.
- Colby D. Scott Jr., 22; third-degree burglary, domestic assault with injury and violation of probation; Sept. 14, 2021 and March 9; five-year suspended prison sentence, 365-day jail sentence with 363 days suspended and probation
- Colby D. Scott Jr., 22; domestic assault with injury-second offense and dominion/control of a firearm/offensive weapon by a domestic abuse offender; March 5; five-year suspended prison sentence, two to five years of probation, $1,025 fine, 365-day jail sentence with 363 days suspended, $855 fine and batterer program.
- Eric R. Stelken, 22; possession of a controlled substance; March 13; 60-day suspended jail sentence, two years of probation and $430 fine.
- Peter W. Triervieler, 41; domestic assault impeding airflow; Dec. 24, 2020; five-year prison sentence, $1,025 fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Willie A. Wilson, 41; domestic assault with injury; April 1; 365-day jail sentence with 335 days suspended, $430 fine, two years of probation and batterer program.
- Malik D. Marshall, 24; assault causing injury; Sept. 9; one-year suspended jail sentence and $430 fine.