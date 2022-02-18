An unattended industrial microwave cooking bacon sparked a major fire 25 years ago in downtown Dubuque.
The fire destroyed Hartland Foods, 698 White St., on Feb. 21, 1997.
Authorities said an employee left the microwave running on the first floor of the pork processing plant. Cooking grease ignited the fire, which started in the microwave equipment room before spreading to the walls and ceilings of the building. Fire officials estimated the damage at about $2 million.
Hartland was co-owned by prominent local businessman Steve “Gomer” Smith, who died in a 2019 vehicle crash at age 66. Smith founded Pickle Barrell Subs and also formerly operated a bar named Gomer’s. Here is how the Telegraph Herald covered the fire in its Feb. 22, 1997, edition.
FIRE DESTROYS PORK PLANT
Nearly every firefighter in Dubuque was called to 698 White St. on Friday morning to battle a blaze at Hartland Foods Inc., a pork processing company.
Dick Ruden, assistant fire chief, said the building was a total loss, estimated at $2 million.
Smoke poured out of the one-story brick building, sleet poured from the sky, and water ran down the old brick pavement as firefighters struggled to contain the fire.
“It’s too dangerous inside,” said Dan Brown, Dubuque fire chief. “When (firefighters) tried to go in through the rear entrance, the fire pushed them back.” ...
Firefighters were called by a Hartland Foods employee just before 9 a.m. The fire apparently started in the microwave equipment before spreading to the walls and ceiling.
Steve Smith, co-owner of Hartland with Al Davis, said the business has been in existence since August 1992.
He said three workers were in the building when the fire broke out, and they got out safely. Smith said he was at a another business when he was called to the scene.
Dubuque police said there were no injuries.
“Just about everyone is here,” said Lt. Larry Verdick, Dubuque police. “The entire working fire department was called out for this.”