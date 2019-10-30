PEOSTA, Iowa — City of Peosta officials hope to better position the community center for planned facility improvements by linking its financial operations more closely with the city.
During a special meeting Tuesday, City Administrator Whitney Baethke presented recommendations to bring operational costs of the Peosta Community Centre under the umbrella of the city’s general fund.
Baethke said the change would allow the city and community center’s board to better prepare and fund capital improvement projects.
“We need to invest in this campus, and the money to do that is not generated from operations,” Baethke said.
The center’s funding currently is tied to a separate city account, designed to make it easier to track expenses and revenue, Baethke said. However, center directors have come to treat revenue generated at the site as the only funds that can be used on the center.
That approach works for day-to-day operations for now, but Baethke said larger projects — such as replacing the roof — will require additional support.
“This is simply a way for us to better prepare for these kinds of projects,” Baethke said. “Right now, it’s being treated as though the city and the community center are separate, which they are not.”
The change would result in the City Council assuming control of financial decisions for the community center, while the Peosta Community Centre Board would still maintain operational decisions.
This means that all expenditures would need to be approved by council members before they go to the board.
Baethke also recommended forming a nonprofit organization that would raise money for the community center. Baethke said the organization would be a private nonprofit that would not be connected to the city.
Council Member John Kraft said he felt the changes were the right direction for the city.
“You don’t want to be living like that where everything is an emergency,” Kraft said. “We don’t want one of our biggest draws here to become ugly.”
Stacey Bauer, executive director of the community center, said the change is essential to address issues that will arise as the center continues to age.
“I think we have been very restricted in stuff that we have been trying to do,” she said. “We have been able to do more, but I don’t think it’s enough.”
Baethke said a formal proposal will be brought to the City Council and community center board in January.