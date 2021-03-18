A disbanding organization of John Deere retirees has made a large donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
The Corporation of Retired Employees donated $750,000 to the hospital, according to a recent corporation newsletter. The money represents excess assets of the corporation, which had invested member contributions since the organization was formed in 1993 to safeguard retirement benefits for former salaried employees of Deere & Co.
Once boasting a membership of 2,900, the organization dropped to about 1,900 members in recent years. The corporation’s board voted to voluntarily disband in 2019, citing declining membership and no reduction in company retirement benefits.
Contributions were returned to all living members. The remaining funds were donated to the hospital, which will use the money to help fund a research lab, according to the newsletter.