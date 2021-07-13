PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — University of Wisconsin-Platteville Chancellor Dennis Shields is among 19 members on a search committee that aims to help identify the next UW System president, according to a press release.
The current officeholder, former Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson, has served in an interim capacity since July 1, 2020.
The search committee intends to convene in August and will hold listening sessions in September at the UW System’s 13 universities. A national search firm will help the committee identify and screen candidates and conduct interviews.
Later, a new committee that will review finalists will be appointed in the fall.