A Dubuque-based financial institution today reported net income of $37.8 million in the final quarter of 2020, marking the end of a year defined by changes and challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company's earnings for the fourth quarter, which ended Dec. 31, were nearly identical to the final three months of 2019, when Heartland reported income of $37.9 million.
Over the course of the full year, Heartland's net income was $133.5 million, down about 10% from the previous year's earnings of $149.1 million.
In response to the pandemic, Heartland made a series of operational changes in 2020 that remain in place today, including canceling all large meetings and in-person events and asking all employees who are able to work from home to do so.
