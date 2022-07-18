The Iowa Transportation Commission this past week approved a corridor preservation zone on U.S. 20 from Sundown Road to Cottingham Road.
Sam Shea, district transportation planner for Iowa Department of Transportation, said the corridor lets DOT officials review real estate improvements in the area and potentially purchase the property if they feel it will be needed for future development.
If property owners seek to rezone, subdivide or develop their property, DOT officials must be informed and will have 30 days to decide whether they want to purchase the property at fair-market value.
“That just allows us to preserve the land for future improvement,” Shea said. “There’s a long-term plan to put an interchange at Thunder Hills Road, and when we do that, we’ll need additional property.”
Shea said the DOT had a larger highway corridor preservation zone in the same area from 2000 to 2021, extending from the intersection of Crescent Ridge to the Peosta interchange.
However, DOT officials let that corridor preservation zone expire last year. Shea said the department no longer needed to preserve the full zone, as the DOT had already completed several projects in that area, including the Southwest Arterial, Seippel Road interchange and Swiss Valley Road diamond interchange.
“We’ve obtained all of the access control through that area that we think is realistic to achieve … so we just went with this smaller zone,” he said.
The corridor preservation zone will be renewed every three years.
