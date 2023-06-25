Several members of the tri-state area’s congressional delegation were among lawmakers from both major political parties questioning the integrity of top federal law enforcement agencies and justices on the U.S. Supreme Court last week.
U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, is the ranking Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee. In that role, he has spent significant time in recent years investigating — often alongside U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin — claims of egregious behavior by President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden. And last week, the Department of Justice announced that Hunter Biden would plead guilty on two misdemeanor counts of failure to file taxes and one felony count of purchasing a firearm as a drug user.
The investigation which led to the plea deal began in 2018, under former President Donald Trump. Grassley said he and Johnson provided evidence to investigators and that he was not satisfied with the plea deal.
“It’s a very underwhelming result after nearly five years of investigation by Johnson and me,” he told Iowa reporters on his weekly press call. “We uncovered records that suggest money laundering and counterintelligence concerns ... We sent plenty of bank documents to the U.S. attorney in Delaware. What did they do with them? From this plea, it doesn’t show that they took anything we sent them seriously.”
Johnson also spent much of the week claiming federal law enforcement officials were politically biased in their treatment of Hunter Biden, and reporting from testimony by IRS whistleblowers.
“Federal law enforcement obstructed the Hunter Biden investigation every step of the way,” he said on Twitter. “The preferential treatment, interference, and retaliation exposed in Hunter Biden’s tax investigation is egregious. (Merrick) Garland’s false testimony before Congress is grounds for impeachment.”
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee. This week, he was more focused on reports of further conflicts of interest by a Supreme Court justice — this time Justice Samuel Alito — promising to introduce Supreme Court ethics legislation next week.
“The Supreme Court is in an ethical crisis of its own making due to the acceptance of lavish gifts from parties with business before the court that several justices have not disclosed,” Durbin said in a release. “The reputation and credibility of the court are at stake. Chief Justice (John) Roberts could resolve this today, but he has not acted.”
In his call with Iowa press, Grassley said he thought such legislation may be hasty, given recent claims of increased ethics attention within the Supreme Court.
The Dobbs election?
Recent polling and increasing action by advocacy groups and elected officials on all sides of the national fight over abortion rights indicate that it will be a central issue in 2024 elections, one year after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned federally protected abortion rights with Dobbs v. the Jackson Women’s Health Organization.
As the Republican presidential primary continues toward the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses early next year, candidates have been busy courting evangelical Christian organizations — which are big donors in conservative politics, with significant sway among the conservative grassroots. And according to recent statements by those organizations’ leaders, they intend to herd Republican candidates further right on the anti-abortion spectrum.
Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America — one of the biggest backers of the pro-life/anti-abortion movement — has said that she will withhold both her organization’s endorsement and its campaign funds from any Republican presidential candidate who does not commit to signing and advocating for a 15-week limit on abortions nationwide. She even put Trump on notice in a recent statement, even though his U.S. Supreme Court nominees led to overturning Roe v. Wade, because he has said abortion decisions belong to state governments. So far, though, the only candidate who has lived up to Dannenfelser’s expectation is former Vice President Mike Pence.
Candidate Nikki Haley has said she would sign a national abortion ban, but also that she did not expect one to make it to her even if she wins the White House nomination. And, numerous candidates who are or were previously states governors — Pence, Haley, Ron DeSantis, Asa Hutchinson and Doug Burgum — have signed strict abortion limits in their states. But most candidates have fallen short of SBA-PL’s edict for 2024, so far.
Iowa caucuses kingmaker Bob Vander Plaats, CEO of The Family Leader — the evangelical conservative advocacy group whose endorsee has won the Republican Iowa caucuses in each competitive election cycle since 2008 — told the New York Times recently that he has hosted many of the 2024 Republican candidates at his home already. Vander Plaats said he is confident that the candidate with the most socially conservative stances will win Iowa, with his blessing, although he did not say who he thought that was. He also didn’t issue the kind of edict Dannenfelser did.
On Friday, Dubuque County Right to Life Executive Director Augustine Payne said he plans to pressure candidates to take staunch anti-abortion action as well.
“The issue of how we truly best help women in unintended pregnancy, and save babies, is going to be very important in all future elections until we are a nation that respects the right to life of every human being from conception until natural death,” Payne said in an email.
Abortion rights supporters are also rallying the troops to oppose Republican efforts to further restrict access to abortion. Iowa Democratic Party leaders gathered Friday at the Iowa State Capitol to mark the anniversary of Dobbs.
“As we work to protect our rights here in Iowa, the 2024 Republican hopefuls are fighting to one-up each other on who can embrace the most extreme national abortion ban,” said IDP Chair Rita Hart. “Their race to the bottom has real consequences for Iowans and our nation. As they pass through our state, it’s vital that we hold them accountable.”
Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, pointed to a recent report by health policy nonprofit the Kaiser Family Foundation — which surveyed OBGYNs from around the country, most of whom reported that abortion rights restrictions since Dobbs have negatively impacted maternal healthcare — as evidence people should know before election day.
According to a Gallup poll released on Wednesday, 28% of registered voters — a record high, breaking the past record of 2022 — said they would only vote for candidates for major offices who share their position on abortion. And 14% of those polled — a record low — said abortion is not a major issue in their vote. The poll found that was less true, though, of voters who identified as “pro-life” than of voters who identified as “pro-choice.”