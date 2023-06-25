Ben Fisher

Ben Fisher

 Jessica Reilly

Several members of the tri-state area’s congressional delegation were among lawmakers from both major political parties questioning the integrity of top federal law enforcement agencies and justices on the U.S. Supreme Court last week.

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, is the ranking Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee. In that role, he has spent significant time in recent years investigating — often alongside U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin — claims of egregious behavior by President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden. And last week, the Department of Justice announced that Hunter Biden would plead guilty on two misdemeanor counts of failure to file taxes and one felony count of purchasing a firearm as a drug user.

