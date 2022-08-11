LANCASTER, Wis. — Ballots for the Nov. 8 election in southwest Wisconsin firmed up this week as several candidates won their party’s nomination for legislative and county seats in uncontested elections.
In the race for the 17th District State Senate seat, state Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, and Democrat Pat Skogen won their party’s nomination as the only candidates to file for the seat in their respective parties.
The district covers all of Grant and Lafayette counties as well as all or part of several others in southwest Wisconsin.
A similar result unfolded in the races to represent districts 49 and 51 in the State Assembly, with just one Republican and one Democrat filing to run for each seat.
In District 49, state Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, and Democratic challenger Lynne Parrott now will face off in November. The district covers Grant County and parts of Lafayette and Richland counties.
In District 51, state Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, and Democratic challenger Leah Spicer also secured their party’s nominations. The district covers most of Lafayette County and parts of Iowa, Sauk, Green and Richland counties.
Several candidates for county-level offices also secured their party’s nomination in uncontested races in Grant and Lafayette counties.
Wisconsin requires that any write-in candidates register in advance of the election. There were no registered write-in candidates in either county.
