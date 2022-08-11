LANCASTER, Wis. — Ballots for the Nov. 8 election in southwest Wisconsin firmed up this week as several candidates won their party’s nomination for legislative and county seats in uncontested elections.

In the race for the 17th District State Senate seat, state Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, and Democrat Pat Skogen won their party’s nomination as the only candidates to file for the seat in their respective parties.

