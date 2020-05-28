MAQUOKETA, Iowa – Maquoketa is set to host a dock diving and disc dog competition this summer.
The KLIMB Classic will be held June 25-28 at the Jackson County Fairgrounds, according to a press release.
The release states that the four-day event is sponsored by Blue-9 Pet Products.
The dock diving competition will include dogs participating in the North American Diving Dogs organization. The disc dog competition, featuring dogs leaping to catch thrown discs, is held in conjunction with the UpDog organization promoting athletic events pairing people and dogs.
The event is free to spectators, who will be required to follow Iowa Department of Public Health and CDC guidelines.