A new bill in the Illinois Legislature would remove the ability for parents to prevent their children from being vaccinated through religious exemption.
Senate Bill 3668 proposes eliminating the option for parents to submit a form to local school districts exempting kids from mandatory vaccinations on religious grounds, pending signed approval from a doctor.
The bill also would allow children age 14 and older to receive a vaccine without parental consent.
School districts in East Dubuque and Galena have seen a rise in the number of religious exemptions.
Deb Borley, district nurse for East Dubuque schools, said all junior and high school students have received at least partial vaccinations. However, five elementary school students are exempt due to religious beliefs.
“It’s a newer trend,” Borley said. “We’re seeing it in our younger kids. All of our older kids at least have their base sets.”
Megan Welsh, district nurse for Galena schools, said six students are exempt from vaccinations.
“I would encourage everyone to get vaccinated,” Welsh said.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that vaccines are safe for people to receive and are heavily tested before being administered to consumers.
Borley said she personally approves of the bill, arguing that it is important for every student to be properly vaccinated to reduce risk. While vaccines work to generate immunity to a disease or virus, exposure to people who aren’t vaccinated can be dangerous even to those who have been immunized.
“Our kids that are vaccinated still aren’t 100% protected,” Borley said. “I worry about our kids that aren’t vaccinated, but there is the chance that our vaccinated kids could be exposed as well.”
Illinois Rep. Andrew Chesney, R-Freeport, said he opposes the bill, arguing that it infringes on the rights of parents.
“Government needs to stay out of the way that parents choose to protect their children,” Chesney said. “These are the types of Chicago-bred progressive bills that frankly are not representative of the greater part of the state.”
Chesney stressed that he does not oppose vaccinations, but believes parents should be able to refuse having their children vaccinated for religious reasons.
Borley said five unvaccinated children represent a relatively small portion of the district’s approximately 700 students. However, she worries the trend is gaining traction.
“It is a bit disturbing for me,” Borley said. “The biggest thing we want is to keep our kids safe.”