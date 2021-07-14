DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — Grant County authorities said a driver was taken to the hospital Sunday after he fell asleep at the wheel and his vehicle crashed into a median.
Chase Roehm, 25, of Davenport, Iowa, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center with a possible knee injury, according to a press release issued Tuesday by the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 11 a.m. Sunday on U.S. 151 just north of Dickeyville. The release states that Roehm was driving when he fell asleep. His vehicle entered the median, then went airborne before coming to rest. The vehicle had to be towed from the scene.
Roehm was cited with inattentive driving.