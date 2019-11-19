Maquoketa Community Services, Maquoketa Ministerial Services and the Fraternal Order of Eagles are sponsoring a community Thanksgiving dinner.
The event is set for noon Nov. 28 at Jackson County Senior Center, 1000 E. Quarry St. in Maquoketa.
The meal is free, but tickets are required. They are available at all area churches, the senior center, Operation: New View Community Action Agency, Community Cupboard and Community Services store through Monday, Nov. 25.
A free-will offering is suggested.
Volunteers are needed to help set up, serve, deliver meals, offer rides and clean up. Call Carol Ihrig at 319-480-3746 to volunteer.