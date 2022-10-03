Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
A local nonprofit organization is encouraging area farmers to make a nontraditional charitable donation this harvest season.
The Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque encourages farmers to consider making a grain donation, according to a press release.
The release states that the value of the grain can be donated to any charitable fund hosted by the foundation or used to launch a new endowment.
The cost of growing the donated crops is tax-deductible, according to the release.
Grain donations to endowments at the foundation also are eligible for Endow Iowa, a 25% state tax credit on the total value of the gift.
Call 563-588-2700 or visit dbqfoundation.org/endowiowa for more information.
