The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Peter P. Helle, 46, of Dyersville, Iowa, was arrested at 10:26 p.m. Tuesday at his residence on a warrant charging third-degree harassment.
  • Jacob R. Mullins, 24, an inmate at the Dubuque County Jail, was arrested at 9:05 p.m. Tuesday at the jail on a charge of assault.
  • Rachel L. Taylor, 30, no permanent address, was arrested at 12:25 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Bluff and West Fifth streets on a warrant charging second-degree criminal mischief.