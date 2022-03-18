A Dubuque man with seven previous felony convictions was sentenced recently to 10 years in federal prison for his latest crimes.
Patrick Green, 50, was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, after previously pleading guilty to charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of crack cocaine with intent to deliver.
He must serve three years of supervised release after his prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa reports that Green admitted to having a firearm in July 2017 despite being a convicted felon, as well as having the crack in October 2018.
State court documents state that Green was in Dubuque County Jail in July 2017 when he requested to talk to a member of the Dubuque Drug Task Force and promised to hand over guns that he had purchased after he was released from jail “in hopes of receiving some consideration on his charges.” Days later, he turned over two handguns.
About a year later, he turned over another handgun.
The court documents also state that in October 2018, a confidential informant told authorities that Green was cooking crack cocaine in his apartment on Westridge Court and police stopped a woman who had just bought crack from him.
The release states that Green’s previous felony convictions are four for drugs, two for armed robberies and one for aggravated discharge of a firearm.