Grant County supervisors recently approved a change in the closing date on county property on the north side of Lancaster being sold to Kwik Trip Corp.
Grant County Corporation Counsel Ben Wood told the supervisors that Kwik Trip is working through a few issues with zoning for the property.
He said pushing back the closing date does not mean Kwik Trip is backing out, and he called it “no big deal.”
The board approved a motion to amend both offers to purchase, so that the closing date be changed from April 2 to on or before May 1.