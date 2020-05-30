PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville officials intend in coming weeks to start reopening municipal buildings and recreational facilities, many of which have been closed since March to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The Platteville Common Council approved city recovery plans this week, authorizing staff to undertake a phased approach to easing restrictions based on criteria established by state and county health officials.
“Our job as staff is to ensure that not only are we keeping our residents safe, but we are also keeping our staff safe,” City Manager Adam Ruechel said. “That is the big reason we are choosing to follow (those who) are considered to be the experts.”
Reopening criteria established by the state include a downward trend in the number of positive COVID-19 cases during a 14-day period, sufficient hospital capacity to treat all COVID-19 patients and widespread testing and contact-tracing capabilities.
The city estimates full reopening and recovery operations could take six to 12 months.
While the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision to strike down a statewide stay-at-home order cast doubt on whether municipalities and counties can order business closures or prohibit mass gatherings, state statute does permit municipalities to close municipal facilities, such as libraries, playgrounds, parks and athletic fields.
In their approach, city leaders said they intend to balance the interests of residents who fear the continued spread of COVID-19 and those who are ready to move forward.
“I know people who think (COVID-19) is a hoax yet, who think that all these statistics are made up, that no one has died anywhere,” Council President Barb Daus said. “And I know people who have yet to leave their house.”
The first phase of city reopening includes playgrounds and sporting courts for groups of fewer than 10 people. Park bathrooms and the city dog park also will reopen with social distancing measures in place.
City Hall will reopen June 22 by appointment only, and tentatively open to the public on July 13 with social distancing controls.
Depending on conditions, city recreational activities, which are currently suspended, might be permitted for groups of fewer than 10 and with social distancing practices instituted.
Staffers are planning for a July resumption of activities, while they continue to deliberate whether to open the municipal swimming pool, Mining & Rollo Jamison Museums and Platteville Public Library.
Those openings also would occur no sooner than July.
City public meetings will continue to be held virtually, but in-person attendance of groups of fewer than 10 people will be permitted.
When deciding whether to enter a different phase of the reopening plan, city leaders will follow the recommendations of the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, Southwest Health hospital and Grant County Health Department, Ruechel said.