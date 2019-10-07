ELKADER, Iowa – Elkader is one of 10 communities selected in participate in Iowa’s Living Roadways Community Visioning Program in 2020.
The planning project assists communities in making decisions about the local landscape, according to a press release from Iowa State University Extension.
Professional landscape architects also offer expertise in creating conceptual design plans for the communities.
Eligible communities must have a population of fewer than 10,000, existing transportation-related issues and a committee of volunteers willing to dedicate their time and talent to the visioning process, according to the release.
Since 1996, 241 Iowa communities have benefited from the program.
Joining Elkader as 2020 program communities are Avoca, Fairfax, Lost Nation, Madrid, Mingo, Mount Pleasant, Polk City, Reinbeck and Wellsburg.