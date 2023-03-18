Residents of a touch tank at a Dubuque museum look like bright green blooming flowers — except that the “petals” are actually tiny tentacles that will latch onto your finger.
“I’ve heard people refer to them as aliens,” said Maia Davidson, assistant curator of living collections at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium.
Giant green anemone are featured attractions in the touch tank in the museum’s recently opened Rivers to the Sea exhibit.
“This is an area where our guests can touch the animals and get to explore them,” Davidson said. “(The anemone) actually will grab onto (a finger). They are constantly searching for food. That’s what these tentacles are doing.”
STINGING TENTACLES, BUT DON’T WORRY
Giant green anemone are marine invertebrates that are radial in shape and can measure seven to 12 inches in diameter. Tentacles surround the outer edge of the creatures.
“They have nematocysts (stinging cells) on their tentacles with which they sting an animal and draw it in,” Davidson said. “The nematocysts aren’t going to sting us — they’re not powerful enough — so it’s safe for us to touch them without any fear except for maybe getting sucked on (when the tentacles latch onto a finger).”
Davidson said the creatures secure themselves to rocks and will eat prey as it passes by.
“They will be trying to catch fish or smaller invertebrates,” Davidson said. “These guys aren’t the most powerful, so they’re looking for smaller creatures floating by.”
Davidson said she spoils the anemone living in the touch tank.
“We feed them different types of fish, shrimp and squid,” she said. “I will actually put food on their tentacles so they don’t have to do any real work for it. They will use their tentacles to draw food into their mouth, which is this disk-looking thing in the middle. Once they have digested everything, they will excrete waste through that same opening. So, you might not want to touch that area.”
ADAPTABLE TO CHANGING CONDITIONS
Giant green anemone are solitary animals that live along rocky coastlines.
“They are adapted to the sometimes harsh life of a tide pool,” Davidson said. “Sometimes the tide comes in and sometimes the tide goes out and they get stuck in a tide pool. What they can do is pull all their tentacles inside and hold onto whatever moisture that they have while they wait for the tide to come back in.”
The anemone strongly affix themselves to rocks, but some predators are strong enough to pull them off.
“Their natural predators are larger sea stars, sea spiders and larger fish,” Davidson said.
Anemone can have long lifespans.
“They can reach 80 years of age, with an estimated lifespan of 150 years or more,” Davidson said.
