The director of University of Wisconsin- Platteville’s School of Education recently was selected for a statewide advisory council.
Jen Collins was invited by Wisconsin State Superintendent of Public Instruction Carolyn Stanford Taylor to be part of the Advisory Council on Rural Schools, Libraries and Communities, according to a press release. It states that the permanent appointment will begin in April.
The council “focuses on a range of community concerns that affect rural areas, including education and overall quality-of-life issues,” states the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction website. “The council will examine the increasing challenges facing rural school districts, including revenue caps, declining enrollments, high-cost programs, reductions in categorical aids and increasing transportation expenses.”