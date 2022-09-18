The Telegraph Herald recently got a look inside an international company’s massive cruise ship that is carrying passengers on the Mississippi River for the first time this month.
Viking Cruises made its first Dubuque stop on Sept. 6 as part of Viking’s maiden voyage on the river.
The TH was invited to tour the vessel with company representatives on Wednesday during the ship’s second Dubuque stop, though company officials declined to be quoted for this story.
Below is what was learned as part of the Viking Mississippi tour:
Viking Cruises was founded in 1997 by Norwegian businessman Torstein Hagen. As a connection to Hagen, Viking vessels are designed with Scandinavian heritage in mind. The Viking Mississippi includes a heritage display with traditional Norwegian clothing.
- The maiden Viking ship to sail the Mississippi River was built earlier this year in Houma, La., located south of New Orleans. The vessel is 450 feet long and consists of five decks.
- The ship can accommodate 386 guests in 193 rooms. All of the rooms are located on the second, third and fourth decks. Each two-person room includes either a veranda or French balcony looking out on the river.
- Rooms range in size from 268 square feet to 1,024 square feet. Each room has a king-sized bed, 42-inch flat screen TV, free Wi-Fi and 24-hour room service.
Upon entering the Viking Mississippi, guests enter the “explorers’ lounge,” which includes a bar and seating area. The lounge is a similar feature to lounges on Viking’s ocean ships, and a portion of the wall depicts light-up constellations. Unique to the Viking Mississippi is a map of the lower Mississippi River featured on a glass wall behind the bar.
- Also on the first deck is the “living room,” where guests typically hang out in the evenings. The room features a library curated by Heywood Hill bookstore in London, as well as a turntable for guests to use.
- The first deck features a walking loop. Six times around the loop is a mile.
- Artwork related to the Mississippi River is part of the ship’s stairwell. One stairwell has a 1940s rendering of the Mississippi River. The other stairwell features text and illustrations from Mark Twain’s “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn.”
- For onboard entertainment, live music is performed and local artists are often invited onboard. Guests can also attend lectures that inform them about the region they are visiting, and many guests take day trips at ports.
- The Viking Mississippi is the first Viking ship to have televisions in common areas to reflect the U.S. sports-bar culture.
- There are two restaurants on the Viking Mississippi, one on the first deck and one on the fifth deck, the latter of which is called River Café. The first deck restaurant is more formal than the River Café, which is more of a buffet-style setup.
- Included with the River Café is Mamsen’s, where guests can have traditional Norwegian-style dishes. “Mamsen” was the nickname of Hagen’s mother and includes several of her recipes.
- The menu onboard features several consistent items, but other dishes rotate to reflect the regional cuisine of where guests will be stopping. For example, guests could choose an Iowa sweet corn dish before arriving in Dubuque.
- A portion of the fifth and top deck includes the Aquavit Terrace, which has seating for outdoor dining.
- The terrace also is home to the “infinity plunge pool,” which is about three feet deep. The pool is on the very back of the ship and has one glass side so people can look out onto the river.
