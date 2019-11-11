Veterans Day ceremony set for today

An annual Veterans Day Remembrance Ceremony will be held at 10:30 a.m. today at Mystique Community Ice Center, 1800 Admiral Sheehy Drive.

A press release states that all tri-state veterans organizations and military units are encouraged to attend. All veterans are encouraged to wear the uniform of their organizations.

Veterans, spouses and friends also are invited to a chili feed at 11:30 a.m. today at American Legion Post 6, 1306 Delhi St. Chili will be available for $1 per bowl.