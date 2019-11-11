The events of July 29, 1967, have followed Tom Walsh throughout his life as he’s moved from state to state.
The horrifying moments influence what he chooses to do, including serving as a volunteer chaplain for local first responders, and how he handles himself.
“I like to do my thing and be done with it,” Walsh said. “I think (July 29, 1967) has a lot to do with that.”
A Dubuque resident for the past 12 years, Walsh, 72, served in the U.S. Navy from 1965 to 1969 and was a crew member on the USS Forrestal that July day in the Gulf of Tonkin, off the coast of Vietnam.
At 10:50 a.m. local time, a rocket on one of the aircraft carrier’s F-4B Phantom II aircraft inadvertently fired, striking the external field tank of a fully armed A-4E Skyhawk bomber, according to the U.S. Navy’s report of the incident. At least one of the Skyhawk’s 1,000-pound bombs fell onto the aircraft carrier’s deck, igniting a blaze that caused other weapons to explode.
The ensuing disaster claimed the lives of 134 people and wounded another 161.
“Tom was there in the Tonkin Gulf when those aircraft blew up, and he was part of the recovery party,” said Bill Kubler, honor guard commander for American Legion Post 6 in Dubuque. “He is very fortunate he came away as unscathed as he did.”
Although unscathed physically, Walsh said the emotional impact of the disaster remains with him.
“It was utter chaos,” he said.
Walsh was one of the 5,000 enlisted men and officers aboard the 80,000-ton aircraft carrier.
“I was new on the ship, and I worked on what we called the ‘A gang,’” he said. “We worked on the hydraulics.”
The “A gang” crew members would hang out in a deck-edge elevator on the massive ship. The gang’s place during “general quarters” — the alarm that is given during a time of onboard emergency — was the ship’s port, or left-side, steering gear area.
“I had never been there. I was new on the ship,” Walsh said.
When the alarm was raised at the onset of the fire, Walsh was ordered to stay in place.
“Stay here,” his chief told him. “You’ll never get there in time. You don’t know where you’re going. Just stay right here.”
The rest of the “A gang” ran to their places in the port steering gear area.
“Everybody in the port steering gear was killed,” Walsh said. “I should have been there. I was spared.”
According to the Navy, 21 aircraft were destroyed and another 40 damaged in the fire. The blazed spread below decks, where it burned until 4 a.m. the next day.
Walsh and other survivors remained on board for recovery duties.
“We were removing people in body bags, which was terrible,” he said. “We were loading them onto helicopters to take them out. It is one of the saddest things I’ve ever had to do.”
Hospital ships pulled up alongside the Forrestal to receive the ship’s casualties.
“Then, we sailed to the Philippines,” Walsh said. “They did some emergency repairs, and then we went back to Norfolk, Va. We went into the (shipyard) for 13 months. I stayed with the ship the whole time. I finished my tour right there.”
Leaving the service, Walsh worked for power companies in Arizona, Alabama and other states. He formerly worked for Alliant Energy in Dubuque.
Influenced by his experiences, Walsh also became a volunteer firefighter and paramedic in various states.
Now semi-retired, Walsh remains busy.
He serves as the chaplain for the East Dubuque (Ill.) Fire Department and is a member of a critical incident stress management team that debriefs local first responders after traumatic incidents.
“It’s something I didn’t get,” Walsh said of the services he provides.
He also has devoted himself to honoring his fellow veterans.
“When you’re in the service, it’s a brotherhood,” Walsh said. “You’re there for each other.
Walsh approached Kubler about using the post’s ceremonial, electronic bugle to play taps on a nightly basis at Dubuque Veterans Memorial. Walsh said he just wanted to do something to honor fallen service members.
“I said, ‘Every night, regardless of the weather?’ and he said, ‘Yes,’” Kubler said. “His attitude is just terrific.”
Walsh also regularly serves on the local American Legion post’s color and honor guards.
“I think the world of him. I feel very blessed to have had him come along,” Kubler said. “First of all, he is one of the most dependable people I have ever come across. He is darn-near always available whenever we have our military rites details.”
Walsh is a private person, Kubler said, and a humble one.
“He doesn’t want any spotlight shined on him,” Kubler said.
Walsh admits his experiences on the Forrestal have influenced his chaplaincy and his nightly ritual at the veterans memorial.
“It’s one reason why I play taps every night,” he said. “I just felt a need.”