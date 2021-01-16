BANKSTON, Iowa — Authorities said a woman was injured Sunday when she crashed into a tree while suffering a seizure near Bankston.
Amy J. Thor, 25, of Durango, was taken by family members to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque for treatment, according to a crash report obtained Friday.
The crash occurred at about 8:40 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Asbury and Thielen roads. The report states that Thor was westbound on Asbury Road when she had a seizure. Her vehicle went into a ditch and crashed into a tree.
Her vehicle was totaled in the crash.