A split Dubuque County Board of Supervisors on Monday voiced support for a plan to continue to allow ATVs/UTVs on county roads with longer hours and fewer banned roads.
All three supervisors support extending the county’s ordinance for all-terrain and utility vehicles past its original “sunset date” of June 30.
Supervisors Harley Pothoff and Jay Wickham also agreed at Monday’s meeting to make some changes requested by ATV/UTV users, while Supervisor Ann McDonough wanted to continue with the current ordinance and take more time to consider changes.
Members of the groups described their desired changes during a public hearing.
Dubuque County ATV/UTV Alliance President Dale Leslein said the top priority was to allow operation later than the current cutoff of sunset each day.
“The 5 a.m. (start time) works fine, which was initially put on for the hunters. The sunset time does not,” he said. “Clayton County is 11 p.m. Jackson County is 10 p.m. Obviously, we would prefer 24/7. But if you had anywhere between 10 p.m. and midnight, most people would be happy enough with it.”
Northeast Iowa Action Trail Riders Club President Ron Switzer said the sunset cutoff impacts hunters.
“Right now, you have to leave before hunting time is over,” he said. “And if you have a bunch of deer out in front of you, you don’t want to leave all that.”
Marie Muehlenbein lives north of St. Donatus and opposed extending hours due to noise from ATVs and UTVs.
“If the hours are extended, the people who are driving them then are getting their kicks at the expense of everyone else’s peace and quiet,” she said during Monday’s meeting.
Muehlenbein said the biggest factor is the tendency to have large groups of ATVs and UTVs.
“The noise thing is an issue because these groups like to get together and come 50 at a time,” she said.
Pothoff said he would be comfortable with a 10 p.m. cutoff, but he expressed safety concerns about having a later end time, based on his law enforcement experience. Pothoff was a longtime member of the county sheriff’s department.
“That gives people ample time to get home after supper or whatever,” he said. “On law enforcement, in years past, they were subject to being stolen quite frequently. When I was in law enforcement, if you saw an ATV out at 2 a.m., they were up to something other than riding. Most often, they were — they were breaking into taverns or doing something else and using those as their mode of operation because they could go off-road. I’m not saying any of the groups have illegal intent by any means.”
Wickham said he would prefer 11 p.m. but generally questioned what the county gained from cutoff times.
“The more we continue to have restrictions or variances to open or 24-7 access, the more pressure it puts on law enforcement and the knowledge of ATV/UTV users and riders,” he said. “We’ve already expressed some faith in the riders, with some clauses.”
Supervisors also agreed to opening most of the county roads on which ATVs and UTVs were banned in the original ordinance. The exceptions were two warned against by County Engineer Anthony Bardgett — Sundown Road due to traffic volumes and Oakland Farm Roads due to the terrain.
McDonough maintained her stance that the Board of Supervisors should focus more on extending the ordinance than changing it in an attempt to beat the sunset date.
“The problem is we are in a time crunch of our making,” she said. “We can continue this in the form it is, with no chaos, no confusion, then this summer come back. ... That’s what the sheriff has told me, that enforcement is successful when it is consistent and predictable.”
County Auditor Kevin Dragotto said if supervisors vote next Tuesday, May 31, to publish notice for a public hearing, that hearing would be held June 13. At that hearing, supervisors would set exact language and potentially vote on the ordinance amendment.
