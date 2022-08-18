A new trial date has been set for a Dubuque man accused of attempted murder.
Shawn Turner Sr., 26, of Dubuque, is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with two counts of third-degree burglary and one count each of attempted murder and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.
Turner's new trial date for the attempted murder and intimidation with a dangerous weapon charges is Sept. 27 at the Dubuque County Courthouse. His trial previously was set to start Aug. 30.
Those charges stem from a shooting July 30, 2020.
Court documents state that Turner was "propositioning" a Dubuque woman and her daughter in the 2300 block of Central Avenue. Jerramy T. Vazquez, 41, who lived in the area, saw the incident while sitting on his porch.
"Vazquez intervened, and a struggle ensued between Vazquez and (Turner)," documents state. "Vazquez disengaged, and (Turner) got into the passenger side of the maroon SUV, which began to pull away. While beginning to drive away, (Turner) produced a handgun and fired several rounds at Vazquez, with one striking him in the thigh."
Vazquez was taken to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment, documents state.
In the ensuing investigation, police reviewed traffic camera footage of Turner walking in the 1400 block of Jackson Street and trying to enter parked vehicles after the shooting, documents state.
That resulted in Turner being charged with two counts of third-degree burglary. The trial on those charges is set for Sept. 20.