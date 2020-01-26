Gidget Maas’ bedroom is a tribute to two of her great loves: Elvis Presley and Taylor Lautner.
A larger-than-life wall hanging of the legendary crooner is suspended over her bed. And the “Twilight” series actor’s face, smoldering with emotion, stares down from many prominent places on the walls.
In between depictions of Elvis and Lautner are photographs of family, friends and horses.
Though Maas has seven roommates, her bedroom is a space that’s all her own. It is a place where she can plan her days, prepare for work responsibilities and chores or simply get lost in her thoughts.
“The pictures I wanted because they’re pictures of me and my mom,” she said. “And some of them are my cousins. And I love horses. And I love Taylor Lautner. And I love Elvis.”
But beyond her bedroom door, to which she affixed a large wooden sign bearing her name, hustle and bustle reign.
Her roommates watch TV or play games while others help staffers prepare meals or keep things tidy.
There’s always something to do at Area Residential Care’s Hacienda Drive adult residential facility. And that’s the way ARC leaders like it, according to Executive Director Sue Freeman.
“We’re really community-building,” she said. “Ultimately, we really want people with disabilities to be actively engaged and empowered and a part of their community.”
ARC is one of several organizations with residential facilities, commonly known as group homes, in the tri-state area. The houses allow people with intellectual and developmental disabilities to live, work and play with an appropriate level of independence.
“Ultimately, we want people to be able to live their fullest life, and their fullest life in their community,” Freeman said.
But the predominantly Medicaid-funded programs are under increasing pressure in Iowa thanks to a transition to managed care. And the industry struggles with turnover due to the heavy workload and limited pay.
Plus, the entire group home model is undergoing a period of transition as experts debate how best to support residents with disabilities.
“Philosophically, would it be great if everyone were able to live in the community (rather than a group home)? Yes,” said Meredith Field, a program coordinator with Iowa’s University Center for Excellence in Developmental Disabilities. “Is it possible yet? Definitely not.”
GROUP HOMES
Group homes in the tri-state area operate under the auspices of each state’s Department of Human Services. Officially called intermediate-care facilities or community-based residential facilities, the homes provide a safe residential setting for people who need supportive care.
According to the State of the States in Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities report, compiled by the University of Colorado Department of Psychiatry, 8,459 Iowans live in a supervised residential setting such as a group home.
In Illinois, the total is 26,458. And in Wisconsin, 24,959 live in a supervised residential setting.
Theresa Spillane is the administrator of Shullsburg (Wis.) Home, a community-based residential facility for people with dementia or developmental disabilities.
“It’s never boring,” she said. “It’s always challenging. And somebody’s got to take care of them.”
Staffers help meet each resident’s day-to-day needs.
“It all depends on their needs,” Spillane said.
The objective is to provide whatever support is necessary. For some, that means helping them learn to someday live independently.
“Our goal is that our staff are teaching someone how to live in their homes,” Freeman said.
WORKING IN A GROUP HOME
ARC was the first provider to open a residential facility in Dubuque 51 years ago. Now, the agency has nine homes and three apartment buildings in the city.
Other providers, such as Hillcrest Family Services, operate similar homes. The agency has four adult homes in Dubuque and one in Iowa City, each of which houses up to five people.
They are occupied by residents and paid staffers, who help the residents with a variety of tasks.
Angie Detwiler supervises the Hacienda Drive home for ARC. She oversees a crew of aides who are at the house 24 hours per day, seven days per week.
While workers are there to assist, friendships inevitably form.
“The interaction is great,” Detwiler said. “It’s almost like having different companionship.”
The goal is to give the residents as much responsibility as they can handle.
“Everybody participates in their laundry,” Freeman said. “Everybody participates in groceries, unloading groceries.”
Most residents also receive financial management assistance from ARC staffers. The agency serves as their payee, a legal money manager that ensures bills get paid and discretionary income is handled appropriately.
But the residents still get some money to use for themselves.
“Everybody has their ‘bag money’ here,” Freeman said. “Angie can give them money if they need popcorn money, movie money.”
Residents also are expected to work or have some sort of activity that fills their days.
“We have a number of people who go off to work. We have a number of people who come to some skill-building programs,” Freeman said. “We have other people who are 60, 70, 80 years old, and they go to retirement programs.”
Staffers are not nurses or certified nursing assistants. If a resident requires skilled nursing care, he or she must be moved to a facility equipped to handle those needs.
Most residents receive funding through Medicaid, but most care facilities also will accept private funds.
WHAT’S NEXT
While residential facilities are meant to give people with disabilities a degree of independence while maintaining needed support, state experts have recently started to move away from that model, according to Field.
Iowa lawmakers launched the Money Follows the Person Partnership for Community Integration Project. Backed by a $51 million grant from U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the goal of the program is to allow disabled Iowans to live in their communities entirely independently.
From September 2008 to December 2019, more than 760 Iowans have transitioned out of qualifying facilities into independent residences, according to DHS statistics.
The program dates back to a 1999 U.S. Supreme Court decision, Field said. The goal now is to get people into the “least-restrictive environment possible” while still receiving necessary support services, she said.
“(Disabled residents) wanted to receive those (Medicaid) services in the community and not in an institution,” she said.
But the need for facilities that offer high levels of support isn’t going to go away, Freeman argued.
She pointed to Iowa lawmakers’ recent decision to privatize the administration of the Medicaid program. Freeman said the managed care organizations that now oversee Medicaid universally attempt to apply a curative approach to treatment to each patient’s care.
However, if someone has a genetic condition, such as Down syndrome, he or she has it for life.
“(Curative treatment) is not going to impact someone who is born with a genetic disorder,” Freeman said.
Field said independent living is the ultimate goal. However, significant barriers exist. And addressing them is not something that will happen quickly.
For example, independence requires access to competitive employment. Provider support has to be in place to meet residents where they live.
“Building capacity in the community is difficult,” Field said.
Part of the challenge is that people who work with the intellectually and developmentally disabled are not adequately compensated, she said. The positions require skill and training, but with such low wages, turnover is high.
“They don’t get paid enough,” Field said. “They’re really hard jobs. They work so hard and do amazing work, and they’re just plain not paid enough.”
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the median pay for home health and personal care aides in 2018 was $11.57 per hour, or about $24,060 per year.
DAY-TO-DAY LIFE
Shawn McGrath has lived in an ARC facility for about one year.
He enjoys spending time with his friends, and staff describe him as a “pro” at various household chores.
“Vacuuming, dusting, recycling,” McGrath said, listing off his favorite activities.
Cooking out on the grill is another fun activity, he said.
The social aspect of community living is a big perk for McGrath and Maas, they said.
“Coloring, going to movies, watching (TV) and going out with my friends,” Maas said when asked her favorite leisure time activities.
Dave Duggan, a three-year resident of an ARC home, enjoys swimming at Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA and helping with the chores.
“I help cook, clean,” he said.
Duggan could do without the salad, though.
“What’d you say to me the other night?” Detwiler asked Duggan. “ ‘Quit giving me the seaweed.’ ”
Detwiler described her charges as “a good bunch.”
“This is a happy, sociable house,” she said. “There’s always something going on here. This house is like Las Vegas. It never sleeps.”
Providers also work to ensure their residential facilities have a look that works with the neighborhoods in which they are located. The goal is to be good neighbors, Freeman said.
Sometimes the residents will hold cookouts or social events to which neighbors are invited.
“I hope the neighbors of our current homes would attest to the fact that living next to one of our homes has been so rewarding,” Freeman said.