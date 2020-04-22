MADISON, Wis. — A state senator who represents parts of southwest Wisconsin will step down as the Senate Democratic leader due to her upcoming retirement from the Legislature.
Sen. Jennifer Shilling, D-La Crosse, will step down as the minority party’s leader on Friday. She will continue to serve as the senator representing the 32nd district, which includes part of Crawford County, through the end of her term.
“Given my recent announcement of non-candidacy, I believe new leadership in our caucus at this time will help to best represent our constituents and put Democrats in the best position to be successful in the months and years to come,” Shilling said in a press release.
Shilling recently signaled that she will not seek a fourth term in office in the November election. She has been the leader of the Senate Democrats since 2015.