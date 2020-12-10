The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Tiffany J. Spark, 33, of 980 Thomas Place, was arrested at 6:35 a.m. Wednesday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging domestic assault with strangulation. Court documents state that Spark assaulted James R. Spark, 47, of the same address, on Nov. 26.
- Davon D. Harrison, 27, of 2826 Jackson St., was arrested at 5:40 a.m. Wednesday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Harrison assaulted Denita L. Dixon, 32, of the same address, on Oct. 7.
- Heather N. Schaul, 46, no permanent address, was arrested at 4:42 a.m. Wednesday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
- Kaitlyn M. Hulon, 22, of 3230 Getty Terrace, No. 101, was arrested at 7:04 p.m. Tuesday at her residence on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state that Hulon assaulted Trevon D. Cole, 19, of the same address.
- Jason W. Sanders, 43, of 17330 Gardners Lane, No. 4, was arrested at 11:58 a.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of Greyhound Park Road on warrants charging forgery, fifth-degree theft and four counts of failure to appear.