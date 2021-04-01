A fundraising 5K run and walk will be held April 17, at Dubuque Regional Airport.
Run the Runway 5K Against Human Trafficking begins with registration at 8:30 a.m. and the run and walk at 9 a.m. at the airport, 11051 Airport Road, according to a press release.
Cost of the event is $15 and includes a T-shirt, food and water. The cost increases to $20 the day of the event.
Event proceeds help support organizations fighting human trafficking.
The event is hosted by University of Dubuque’s Spartan Nation Liberation Foundation, a student organization committed to combatting human trafficking, and the airport.
Register online by Thursday, April 8 at bit.ly/3qG4Zq1.