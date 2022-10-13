DYERSVILLE, Iowa — In Dyersville on Wednesday night, Gov. Kim Reynolds talked about a stark distinction between the work being done in the Iowa Capitol led by Republicans and the U.S. Capitol led by Democrats.
Reynolds was the keynote speaker at an event attended by 155 people for Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, who is running for her second, four-year term in Des Moines.
The governor’s address featured a dark rendering of Democrats’ national leadership, describing a fearful national condition. It juxtaposed that with a view of Iowa after years of Republican leadership in both legislative chambers and the governor’s office — one bright and positive, almost a refuge.
Reynolds called the last two years “crazy times,” asking the audience who was afraid every day to wake up and hear what President Joe Biden had done.
“Under this administration, we’ve seen reckless spending, skyrocketing inflation,” she said in the Field of Dreams Event Center. “We’re seeing rising crime across the country and the drugs that are flowing across the border. Biden not securing the border is a dereliction of duty.”
Reynolds said a 2021 bill passed by Republicans in the Iowa Legislature — which makes rioting a felony offense, increased penalties for destructive behaviors, established qualified immunity for police officers and increased protections for law enforcement — kept Iowans safer than in the United States at large.
“When crazy liberals across the country were screaming, ‘Defund the police,’ we said we were going to back the blue,” she said, to applause.
Reynolds painted three major tax cuts from recent sessions — including one from earlier this year, which installed a 3.9% income tax and eliminated income tax on retirement income, among other things — as preemptive protections from some of the blunt of ongoing, rising global inflation.
“We are going to go from one of the highest tax rates in the country to one of the lowest,” she said. “Our individual income tax rate was close to 9%. It’s going to be 3.9%. We’re phasing out inheritance (tax).”
In response, Democrat gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear’s campaign issued a statement that said, in part, “This governor has accepted and pledged to spend more than $2.7 billion of federal money that she’s calling ‘reckless spending’ so that she can bail herself out from the problems she is causing by hoarding state tax dollars. The Reynolds’ campaign continues to try to push a national agenda to distract from her true record of defunding public schools, exasperating a mental health care crisis and stripping away the reproductive rights of Iowans.”
Koelker joined in the warning tone, telling the crowd that rising inflation had her constituents “living in fear.”
“Every day, it is inflation, inflation, inflation,” she said. “So, make sure you’re not being quiet.”
Koelker faces Democrat Matt Robinson in her bid for reelection. Reached by the Telegraph Herald on Wednesday night, he said Republicans know that fear is a way to drive people to the polls for them, but that he is aware of the issues facing Iowans.
“I am feeling the burden of rising prices just as much as anyone else,” he said. “State Legislature has less control over these prices, but I am committed to ensuring Iowans don’t feel that as much as we are right now. When it comes to crime and safety, I have trust in our law enforcement to do all they can to protect us.”
Becky Lansing, of Worthington, attended the Dyersville event and said the Republican leadership had impressed her so far.
“That income tax cut, we appreciate it, especially for retirees, helping to keep them in the state,” she said.
Otherwise, Koelker spent most of her time promoting other Republicans running for office, including those running for Dubuque County seats. Those candidates attended the event, declining an invitation to participate in a Dubuque League of Women Voters forum in Dubuque scheduled for the same time.
Koelker received kudos from Reynolds right back.
“(Koelker) is an absolute leader in her caucus, especially when it comes to economic development,” she said. “She has been a driver for bold, conservative policies we have been working on.”
