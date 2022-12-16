Dubuque Parks and Recreation Commission members this week called for the construction of a new city swimming pool.

Commission members discussed the creation of a new committee that would lead the development of a proposal for such a pool. They argued that ongoing maintenance needs at Flora and Sutton pools warrant the construction of a new facility instead.

