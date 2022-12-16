Dubuque Parks and Recreation Commission members this week called for the construction of a new city swimming pool.
Commission members discussed the creation of a new committee that would lead the development of a proposal for such a pool. They argued that ongoing maintenance needs at Flora and Sutton pools warrant the construction of a new facility instead.
“I get frustrated because we keep putting all this money into something that just needs to get replaced,” said Commission Member Jess Ochoa, who proposed the creation of the new committee. “How do we get on the path of just making a new aquatics facility?”
No formal action was taken by the commission, but the members agreed to continue the discussion at their next meeting on Jan. 10.
Commission members did not specify whether their proposal would replace either of the existing city pools or add a third to the city, and they suggested that the new pool could be an indoor facility as well.
Following the meeting and in response to questions from the Telegraph Herald, city officials said any proposal to build a new pool would be costly, and it likely would take years before work could start even if such an idea was pursued.
Sutton Pool was built in 1936 and Flora in 1955. They were rebuilt in 1990 and 1991. Since then, the city continues to spend significant amounts of money to maintain the aging facilities.
Last week, for example, City Council members approved the plans, specifications and form of contract related to an estimated expenditure of $215,000 to replace Flora’s main pool filter tanks and circulation pump. Plans call for the future replacement of the filter tanks at Sutton as well.
The future of municipal pools in Dubuque has been examined in recent years.
A study commissioned by the city in 2016 estimated that continuing to maintain Flora and Sutton for the subsequent five years would cost the city between $2.6 million and $5 million.
It also estimated that constructing a new pool would cost about $7 million, but that it would dramatically lower maintenance costs for the next 10 to 20 years and potentially raise revenues through increased usage by residents.
Leisure Services Manager Marie Ware said this week that the city has continued to conduct necessary maintenance of the pools in order to keep them open.
In the past five years, the city has spent $120,688 on maintenance at the two pools and $639,150 on capital improvement projects for pool resurfacing, heater and filter replacements and slide repairs. Ware said the city does not have enough funding to address every issue identified in the 2016 report, so it prioritizes projects to improve safety and operations.
“Each year, we put in a certain amount of money for repairs,” Ware said. “It is just a part of operating those pools.”
Parks and Recreation Commission Member Jennifer Tigges said she hopes the commission can at least get city staff and City Council members to start discussing a new pool and suggested that the city could hire a consultant to assess the potential location and cost of such a project.
“I think we all agree that we need a new facility,” she said. “Whether it would be in addition (to) or replace one of the other pools hasn’t been figured out yet.”
Ware also noted that the process of adding a new pool would take multiple years to complete.
She added that future plans for Dubuque’s swimming pools likely will be included in the city’s new comprehensive parks master plan, an ongoing project that will provide an in-depth review of the existing parks, highlight strategies for future investment and outline potential future projects over the next several years. Staff is going to work on that plan throughout 2023.
Reached by the TH, City Council members supported the idea of a new pool but noted that a whole range of details would have to be determined, including the cost and how it would be paid for, before determining if a proposal was feasible.
“I would definitely be interested and intrigued to know more,” said Council Member Danny Sprank. “It could take a few years, but it could be positive for the community.”
Council Member Laura Roussell said she believes the city would benefit from a new indoor aquatics center, but she also feels that more discussion is needed to ensure that the proposal is feasible.
“An indoor pool would certainly be a nice addition, but we need additional details on cost, location and the funding stream,” she said. “There are a lot of details that need to be ironed out.”
