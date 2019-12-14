FENNIMORE, Wis. — A judge this week ruled that a Fennimore man accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting three young girls is not competent to stand trial.
Jamie J. Childs, 26, faces three charges of first-degree child sexual assault.
Authorities said the three girls, each of whom knew Childs, told their parents that he touched them inappropriately on multiple occasions from July 11 to Aug. 5. One victim said the abuse had occurred “about 10 times,” according to court documents.
Grant County Circuit Court Judge Craig R. Day this week ruled Childs currently is incompetent. Day indicated that Childs could potentially regain his competency, but the judge cannot conclude that it is likely.
Day suspended proceedings against Childs following a hearing that included testimony from mental health experts, including a psychiatrist, hired by prosecutors and Childs’ attorney, according to court records.
Prosecutors argued Childs’ competency could be restored within one year, while a defense attorney argued Childs will not regain competency at any time in the near future.