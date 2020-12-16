FENNIMORE, Wis. — A volunteer for more than four decades has been recognized as the 2020 Fennimore Area Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year.
Harold Schaefer worked for Koshkee Transfer and most recently retired from Arrow Express/Boscobel, according to an online announcement by the chamber. Schaefer also has an upholstery business and a photography business.
Schaefer is a regular blood donor, and during the COVID-19 pandemic, he started taking photos of high school graduates and their family members to post in front of the Fennimore Memorial Building.
He also has produced and donated more than 1,200 masks. Schaefer is also a supporter of Divine Rehab and Nursing and local hospitals and schools.
The award was presented recently after the chamber held its annual meeting online.
Other award recipients included:
- Organization of the Year – Fennimore Area Health Services
- Business of the Year — Fennimore Vet Clinic
- Chamber Exemplary Service Award – Andrew “Drew” Nussbaum, regional tourism specialist, Wisconsin Department of Tourism