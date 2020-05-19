ASBURY, Iowa — Asbury City Council members recently voted, 4-1, to approve a $443,578 bid from H&H Construction & Development to begin working on The Meadows Golf Club cart path improvement project.
City Council Member Russ Domeyer cast the lone dissenting vote, saying he wanted to see it shelved until next spring.
“I want to wait until next spring because of COVID(-19),” he said. “I consider it a non-essential project. I just want to wait until next spring until things settle down.”
The bid includes restoration work on cart paths leading to the eighth and ninth holes, but Mayor Jim Adams said the city will need to complete the remaining work at other holes during a later date.
“There’s a plan to do construction on additional cart paths,” he said. “We will certainly look at the potential to do them.”