Police said a Dubuque woman was injured when her vehicle’s brakes failed Monday, causing it to enter a parking lot and push a parked car into a business.
Stacy L. Post, 34, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of a broken left knee, according to Dubuque police.
The crash occurred at 6:55 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of University Avenue. Police said Post was driving east when her brakes failed and her vehicle went into the parking lot of Carpet One Shack, 587 University Ave. Post’s vehicle struck a parked car, pushing it into the building, causing $20,000 worth of damage.
The report states that no citations were issued and that traffic camera footage shows the brake lights working on Post’s vehicle but the vehicle failing to slow.