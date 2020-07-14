The climate crisis is not waiting. And if Dubuque does not act to curb greenhouse gas emissions, it could cost the city more than $42 million annually in economic damages by 2100.
That’s according to new economic modeling and predictions compiled by city officials based on national and local climate data.
“The (U.S.) Department of Defense calls climate change a threat multiplier. Consider this in our current situation,” said city Sustainable Communities Coordinator Gina Bell. “We’re struggling to address a global health pandemic. We’re facing a deep recession and ongoing structural racial inequity. … Climate change multiplies these threats — more frequent health pandemics, increased economic burden and communities of color will continue to disproportionately bear the brunt of climate change impact.”
City Council members met Monday to receive an update on efforts to reduce Dubuque’s greenhouse gas emissions to 50% below 2003 levels by 2030 and become the state’s first net-carbon-neutral city.
As of 2018, Dubuque had reduced emissions by 27.3%, according to city figures.
From 1983 through 2018, Dubuque has gotten hotter and wetter. And over the past 20 years, Dubuque saw a 7% increase in severe weather events, with an annual average of more than $3.2 million in economic damages caused in Dubuque County from 1998 to 2018, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
That figure could grow to more than $42 million in economic losses for the city of Dubuque by 2100, said city climate and sustainability consultant Ted Redmond, co-founder and owner of Pale Blue Dot LLC.
By the year 2100, city officials predict Dubuque could feel more like parts of Texas’ Gulf Coast — 6 to 11 degrees hotter, with 48 days above 95 degrees and a 30% increase in heavy rainfall events, according to the city’s 2019 climate vulnerability assessment.
“It’s similar to moving the city south 11 miles every year,” Redmond said.
The city’s updated climate action plan includes goals of increasing the distribution of renewable energy within the community by 21 megawatts, and reducing citywide energy consumption and the number of vehicle miles driven in the city by 10%.
To get there, officials propose creating policies that support the purchase of alternative fuel vehicles; using city franchise fee revenue to pay for climate initiatives; and exploring the development of a “carbon impact fee,” among other measures.
“I’m really excited to see this plan become a reality,” said Council Member Laura Roussell.
Council Member David Resnick, while supportive of Dubuque’s efforts to respond to climate change, questioned “fees and taxes and regulations and spending in what we’ve seen tonight, (but) no specifics.”
“The law of diminishing returns — the level of benefit is less than the amount of money invested — and that’s what I’m kind of worried about,” Resnick said. “I think we need to have a clear view: What’s the other side of that equation?”