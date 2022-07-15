PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — To some observers, a reflection on a campus smokestack 25 years ago signaled a coming attraction at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.
The midday play of light seemed to suggest the image of a bear paw, days before the Chicago Bears opened their annual preseason training camp in Platteville.
The NFL team had held summer workouts on the UW-P campus since 1984. The monthlong camps drew an average of 80,000 fans annually during the team’s heyday after the Bears won the Super Bowl in January of 1986.
The Bears ceased training in Platteville at the conclusion of the 2001 camp, moving the site of their summer workouts in 2002 to Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Ill., after receiving state funding to help renovate Soldier Field in Chicago.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the reflection in its July 17, 1997, edition.
FAITHFUL SEE BEAR VISION
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Call it the Miracle of the Bear Paw. It’s a sighting that’s definitely in the eye of the beholders.
A few imaginative folk at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville say they see the image of a giant bear paw reflected on the university’s big smokestack.
It appears around noon on sunny days — just in time for Chicago Bears’ summer training camp, which begins today.
The reflection, about 10 feet high, comes from sunlight bouncing off solar panels on the roof of Ottensman Hall.
Steve Zielke, an assistant chancellor, has a good view of the image from his office in Brigham Hall. Zielke, who is the liaison for the Bears, likes to think the image shows a deep connection between the team and the university.
“We’re not sure how long into the season the reflection will last, but the angle is just right at this time of year,” Zielke said. “Last week, someone walking back in a parking lot looked up and there it was. Maybe it’s been there all along, but this is the first year we’ve noticed it.”
The reflection, which faces north, is best seen from behind Brigham Hall.
On Wednesday, a tulip-like reflection was visible at 11:45 a.m.
Youngsters who were enjoying a picnic lunch break from College for Kids looked up at the image and saw everything but a bear paw.
“I think it looks like a ghost,” said Evan Korth, 9, of Stockton, Ill. Sarah Sirgany, 9, also of Stockton, agreed. Ryan Jackson, 10, of Stockton, thought the image looked like a bird. Evan later said he saw a rhinoceros in the bright image.
At noon, when the image started to resemble Mickey Mouse with a flame on his head, Jenna Timmerman and Molly Zeller, both 9, of Hazel Green, looked puzzled and said they couldn’t see a thing in the image.
At 12:09 p.m., when it started looking like a turtle waving its front foot, Jenna and Molly changed their minds.
“It’s a crown with oval things on it,” Jenna said.
“Personally,” said Derek Dachelet, Student Senate vice president, “I see a big ‘G’ for Green Bay.”
