A bestselling author-turned Democratic presidential candidate will host a trio of Dubuque events this Saturday.
Marianne Williamson will host "conversations" at three different locations, starting with an event at 1 p.m. and Body and Soul Wellness Center, 2728 Asbury Road, No. 777.
She also will host an event at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Steeple Square, 101 E. 15th St., and another at 6:30 p.m. at Inspire Cafe, 955 Washington St., No. 105. Tickets for all three events can be found at mobilize.us/marianne2020/.
Each event has a different theme. The first is a conversation "on love, dignity and politics;" the second is "on peace and politics;" and the third event will focus on "inspiration."