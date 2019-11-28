Iowa Democrats' Passport to Victory event
Buy Now

Presidential candidate Marianne Williamson speaks during the Iowa Democrats' Passport to Victory event at Johnson’s Supper Club in Elkader, Iowa, on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.

 EILEEN MESLAR

A bestselling author-turned Democratic presidential candidate will host a trio of Dubuque events this Saturday. 

Marianne Williamson will host "conversations" at three different locations, starting with an event at 1 p.m. and Body and Soul Wellness Center, 2728 Asbury Road, No. 777. 

She also will host an event at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Steeple Square, 101 E. 15th St., and another at 6:30 p.m. at Inspire Cafe, 955 Washington St., No. 105. Tickets for all three events can be found at mobilize.us/marianne2020/

Each event has a different theme. The first is a conversation "on love, dignity and politics;" the second is "on peace and politics;" and the third event will focus on "inspiration." 

Copyright, Telegraph Herald. This story cannot be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior authorization from the TH.

Tags