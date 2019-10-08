UPDATE
Authorities said two people sustained potentially "life-threatening" burn injuries in a fire at a Dubuque residence tonight.
Fire Chief Rick Steines said firefighters were called to 586 Loras Blvd at about 9 p.m. tonight to investigate a report of a fire. Two victims -- a male and a female -- were located on the scene, Steines said.
Other fire agencies were called into assist due to a high volume of calls occurring in the city. Steines said Key West ambulances took the two victims to area hospitals for treatment. He said he could not provide identifying information for the victims.
Steines said the fire primarily was located in the basement of the structure. Fire crews remained on scene as of 10 p.m., but the blaze largely was contained within 15 minutes, according to a press release.
The home sustained substantial damage, the release stated.
ORIGINAL STORY
Firefighters from Dubuque and other agencies were called to the 500 block of Loras Boulevard tonight to battle a residential blaze.
Other agencies were called into assist, according to scanner traffic. Multiple firefighters were observed working at the scene.
Details about the incident weren't immediately available.
