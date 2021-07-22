June sentences and deferred judgments issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. The date listed is the date of the offense.
- Richard A. Grimstad, 33; child endangerment and possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; April 11; seven-year suspended prison sentence, one year at a residential facility, seven years of probation, $1,880 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Bailey M. Valentine, 21; possession of controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, $1,025 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Ryan J. Humphreys, 27; assault on persons in certain occupations; March 12; 60-day jail sentence and $855 suspended fine.
- Ryan J. Humphreys, 27; sex offender registration violation- second or subsequent offense; Nov. 18; five-year prison sentence, $855 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Ryan J. Humphreys, 27; third-degree harassment; Sept. 21; 30-day jail sentence.
- Austine J. Thomas, 25; possession of a controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; March 28; five-year suspended prison sentence, $1,000 suspended fine, DNA requirement, five years of probation and one year at a residential facility.
- Cheyenne M. Beyer, 24; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; Dec. 16; two-year suspended prison sentence, 20-day jail sentence, two years of probation, $855 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Cody R. Collier, 24; possession of a controlled substance; Aug. 27; deferred judgment and civil penalty.
- Cody R. Collier, 24; possession of a controlled substance; July 19, 2020; one-year suspended jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Ambrosia C. Davis, 30; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; one-year suspended jail sentence and $500 fine.
- Richard A. Grimstad, 33; forgery; Oct. 19, 2019; 180-day suspended jail sentence, two years of probation and $625 suspended fine.
- Cherie A. Hentges, 35; third-degree burglary; Nov. 28, 2019; five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, $750 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Central A. Hightower, 28; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; Aug. 28; 30-day jail sentence, $855 fine and DNA requirement.
- Frederick D. Holifield, 35; possession of a controlled substance; April 15; 30-day jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Shane M. Horsfall, 37; domestic assault; Feb. 21, 2018; 365-day jail sentence, $315 fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Collin N. Kelley, 62; third-degree criminal mischief; May 10; two-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation, $855 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Cody J. Leik, 36; second-degree harassment; 365-day suspended jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Cody J. Leik, 36; possession of controlled substance-third or subsequent offense; April 21; five-year suspended prison sentence and $750 suspended fine.
- Latasha L. Lewis, 21; assault; Oct. 16; $105 fine.
- Tiffany N. Loeffler, 33; domestic assault; May 10, 2020; 30-day jail sentence, with 28 days suspended, and batterer program.
- Valando B. McCaskey, 53; third-degree burglary; April 5, 2020; five-year suspended prison sentence, $1,025 suspended fine, five years of probation and DNA requirement.
- Valando B. McCaskey, 53; third-degree burglary; Jan. 4; five-year suspended prison sentence, $1,025 suspended fine, five years of probation and DNA requirement.
- William W. Oglesby Jr., 53; third-degree theft; Dec. 28; 360-day jail sentence, with 330 days suspended, $855 fine and two years of probation.
- William W. Oglesby Jr., 53; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; April 16; 30-day jail sentence.
- Alan E. Paul, 34; first-degree harassment; 180-day jail sentence, with 160 days suspended, $855 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Virgil A. Polkinghorn Jr., 46; two counts of first-degree harassment; May 20 and 21; 365-day suspended jail sentence, $855 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Nathan V. Recker, 29; domestic assault; Aug. 7; deferred judgment, civil penalty and batterer program.
- Spencer W. Roberts, 18; third-degree theft; March 12; deferred judgment and civil penalty.
- Joseph M. Sanders, 27; domestic assault; March 22, 2019; 30-day jail sentence and batterer program.
- Deaonsy Smith Jr., 57; third-degree theft; Aug. 4; two-year suspended prison sentence, 365-day jail sentence and five years of probation.
- Corderol J.L. Stilson, 28; third-degree burglary; Sept. 10; five-year prison sentence, $750 fine and DNA requirement.
- Zachary J. Thill, 19; third-degree burglary; five-year suspended prison sentence, one year at a residential facility, five years of probation, $1,025 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Jeremy T. Vaassen, 25; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; Feb. 6; 10-day jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Jerome C. Williams, 28; second-offense domestic assault, child endangerment, third-degree criminal mischief and assault on persons in certain occupations; June 13, 2019; two-year suspended prison sentence, 182-day jail sentence, two years of probation, $625 suspended fine, DNA requirement, $430 fine and batterer program.
- Sondra L. Willis, 39; assault; Jan. 20, 2019; $315 fine.
- Robert T. Wunder Hayes, 28; third-degree theft; Sept. 23; two-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation, $855 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Robert T. Wunder Hayes, 28; possession of a controlled substance; March 26; 360-day jail sentence, with 325 days suspended, two years of probation and $430 fine.
- Marco P. Kemp, 39; domestic assault; March 28; 30-day jail sentence, with 28 days suspended, and batterer program.
- Kami J. Adolf, 34; third-degree criminal mischief and domestic assault; Jan. 9, 2020; three-year suspended prison sentence, $940 suspended fine, DNA requirement, community service and batterer program.
- Dana M. Dolter, 51; assault; Feb. 9; $105 fine.
- Jacob M. Eubanks, 30; sex offender registration violation-second offense; Dec. 4; five-year suspended prison sentence, five years of probation, $855 fine and DNA requirement.
- Rebecca A. Fossum, 23; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; Feb. 24; 365-day suspended jail sentence and $855 suspended fine.
- Evan J. Frey, 26; domestic assault; March 28; deferred judgment, civil penalty and batterer program.
- Samuel W. Hartwick, 34; assault; March 21; 365-day suspended jail sentence and $430 fine.
- Tyler J. Sternhagen, 30; possession of a controlled substance-second offense; April 16; two-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation, one year at a residential facility and $855 suspended fine.
- Devon M. Ward, 27; domestic assault and child endangerment; Nov. 17; two-year suspended prison sentence, two years of probation, $855 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Devon M. Ward, 27; domestic assault and second-degree harassment; Feb. 21; two-year suspended prison sentence, 32-day jail sentence, two years of probation, $855 suspended fine, $430 fine, batterer program and DNA requirement.
- Jon P. Blaser, 30; domestic assault; Sept. 18; 30-day jail sentence, with 28 days suspended, and batterer program.
- Nathan M. Chapman, 48; assault; 30-day suspended jail sentence.
- Tyshawn J. Cossom, 29; two counts of domestic assault; April 11; three-year prison sentence, $855 suspended fine, $625 fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Miranda A. Evans, 29; domestic assault; May 23; 365-day jail sentence, with 363 days suspended, two years of probation, $855 suspended fine, DNA requirement and batterer program.